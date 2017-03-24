Analysts Set Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Target Price at $44.50

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Longbow Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) opened at 36.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company’s market cap is $1.71 billion.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Kathryn C. Turner sold 8,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $567,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,515. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 42.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

