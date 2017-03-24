Analysts Set Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) PT at $116.50

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) opened at 107.27 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $116.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm earned $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post $6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,550,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,785,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,681,000 after buying an additional 242,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 196,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,229,000 after buying an additional 177,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

