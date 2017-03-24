Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 31.31 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.18.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 108,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $3,379,410.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,637,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,323.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,184.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,178.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $171,966,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 34,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,188,000 after buying an additional 3,892,556 shares during the period. Roystone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,306,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,898,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after buying an additional 2,050,143 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,728,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

