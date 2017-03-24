Analysts Set Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (AWH) Price Target at $44.33

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AWH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWH. Macquarie cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. MKM Partners cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) opened at 53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company earned $445.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied World Assurance Company Holdings will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings during the third quarter worth $129,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 140.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

