Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Price Target at $25.81

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.81.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp lowered AllianceBernstein Holding from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) opened at 21.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.45. AllianceBernstein Holding has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12.
AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein Holding had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $786.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Holding’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. AllianceBernstein Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.11%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Holding Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.
