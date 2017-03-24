Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) PT at $123.04

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Saturday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 108.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

