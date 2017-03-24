Analysts Set $49.29 Price Target for Swisscom AG (SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (NASDAQ:SCMWY) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $49.29 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Swisscom AG an industry rank of 60 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swisscom AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Swisscom AG (NASDAQ:SCMWY) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Swisscom AG has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Swisscom AG Company Profile

Swisscom AG is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Switzerland and Italy. The Company’s segments include Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. Swisscom Switzerland comprises the customer segments, Residential Customers, Enterprise Customers and Wholesale, as well as the information technology (IT), Network and Infrastructure division.

