Shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sorl Auto Parts an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set $4.50 Target Price for Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/analysts-set-4-50-target-price-for-sorl-auto-parts-inc-sorl.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 234.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Sorl Auto Parts worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) opened at 3.02 on Tuesday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorl Auto Parts (SORL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.