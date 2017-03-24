Analysts Offer Predictions for Xcel Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Xcel Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.594% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.845. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,550 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.310 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director James T. Prokopanko acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

