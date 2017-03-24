Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Five Below from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Vetr cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/analysts-offer-predictions-for-five-below-incs-q1-2018-earnings-five.html.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 2.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,917 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.