Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Five Below from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Vetr cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.
Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 2.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,917 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $52.70.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.
