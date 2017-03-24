Analysts Offer Predictions for Duluth Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duluth Holdings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.70 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.04 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth Holdings from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich set a $36.00 price target on shares of Duluth Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Duluth Holdings from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.01.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) traded up 1.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 194,680 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Duluth Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $735.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Duluth Holdings had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm earned $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth Holdings by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 368,434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Duluth Holdings by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 266,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods.

