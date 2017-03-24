Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2018 earnings at $65.00 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 2.88% during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 952,323 shares of the company were exchanged. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $652.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.57 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,704,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 1,392,600 shares during the period. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 572,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,509,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

