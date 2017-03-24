Analysts Offer Predictions for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bloom Burton raised Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma Corp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s market cap is $172.75 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1,058,889.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 861,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

