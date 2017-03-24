Analysts Issue Forecasts for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,447 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $14,982,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 9,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 1,228,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

