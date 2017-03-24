Analysts Expect HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) to Announce ($0.21) Earnings Per Share

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HCHC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HC2 Holdings an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HC2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings by 857.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 179,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings by 396,958.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 861,400 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of HC2 Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHC) traded up 2.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 220,128 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. HC2 Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s market cap is $253.31 million.

