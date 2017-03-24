Analysts Expect Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEMKT:SIM) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $11.60 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grupo Simec SAB de CV an industry rank of 20 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEMKT:SIM) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. is a manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products. The Company operates through two segments Mexican and USA. The Mexican segment includes the plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala and San Luis Potosi. The USA segment includes approximately seven Republic Steel, Inc (Republic) plants of which over six are located in the United States (distributed in the states of Ohio, Indiana and New York) and approximately one in Canada (Ontario).

