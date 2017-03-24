Analysts Expect Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) to Post ($0.02) EPS

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Azure Power Global an industry rank of 220 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $21.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) traded up 1.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $394.18 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Azure Power Global stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.60% of Azure Power Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts.

