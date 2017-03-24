Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Sartorius Ag an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Ag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Ag in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) remained flat at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. Sartorius Ag has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $323.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Sartorius Ag (SARTF) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/analysts-anticipate-sartorius-ag-sartf-to-post-0-49-earnings-per-share.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Ag (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.