Analysts Anticipate Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) to Announce ($0.33) Earnings Per Share

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Obalon Therapeutics an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded up 2.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 14,801 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $175.11 million. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

