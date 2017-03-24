Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) to Announce ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Athersys an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) opened at 1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $124.08 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Athersys has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 14.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

