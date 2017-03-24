Analysts Anticipate AC Immune Ltd (ACIU) to Post ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Shares of AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ:ACIU) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AC Immune an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm’s market cap is $631.83 million. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in AC Immune by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,344,000 after buying an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune Ltd is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

