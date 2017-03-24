Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) SVP Sells $291,410.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Peter Real sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $291,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Real also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Peter Real sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $410,350.00.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 81.54 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $186,510,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $3,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 407,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

