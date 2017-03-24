Amyris Inc (AMRS) Major Shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell Sells 165,428 Shares

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 165,428 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $79,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 88,382 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,307.18.

On Tuesday, March 21st, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 223,073 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $107,075.04.

On Friday, March 17th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 339,908 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $166,554.92.

On Wednesday, March 15th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 270,374 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $124,372.04.

On Monday, March 13th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 346,429 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $173,214.50.

On Thursday, March 9th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 520,925 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $239,625.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 852,224 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $383,500.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 868,589 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $425,608.61.

On Wednesday, March 1st, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 377,823 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $192,689.73.

On Monday, February 27th, (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 287,706 shares of Amyris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $149,607.12.

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded down 1.726% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.484. 565,421 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Amyris Inc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $132.33 million.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 228.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 330.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,589 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Amyris worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

