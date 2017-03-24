AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
Several research firms have commented on AMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) traded up 0.13% on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 474,640 shares. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, General Counsel Denise L. Jackson sold 22,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $839,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,742.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 17,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $720,219.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,635. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.
