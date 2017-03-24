American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) opened at 16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.27.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard Corp. had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Vanguard Corp. news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,373.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,609,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,075 shares of company stock worth $1,153,505 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on American Vanguard Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised American Vanguard Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Feltl & Co. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance).

