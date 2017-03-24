American Express Company (AXP) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Investment analysts at Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered American Express Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $97.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.81% on Friday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 486,913 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company earned $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/american-express-company-axp-coverage-initiated-at-tigress-financial.html.

In other American Express Company news, Director John Joseph Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 54,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,256,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,347 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Express Company during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in American Express Company by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in American Express Company during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in American Express Company by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.