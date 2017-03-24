American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stake Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.81 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other American Airlines Group news, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $202,321.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,631,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,937,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $442,399.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,712.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,290 shares of company stock worth $6,478,013. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

