America First Multifamily Investors LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded down 0.439% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.675. 35,409 shares of the company were exchanged. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.940 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

