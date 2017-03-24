Amaya Inc. (AYA) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Amaya Inc. (NYSE:AYA) (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amaya in a research note issued on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Amaya’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYA. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Amaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Amaya (NYSE:AYA) opened at 16.25 on Friday. Amaya has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98.

Amaya (NYSE:AYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amaya by 368.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 13,977,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,431,000 after buying an additional 10,993,209 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amaya during the fourth quarter valued at $20,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amaya during the fourth quarter valued at $17,336,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amaya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLG Partners LP raised its position in Amaya by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 351,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares in the last quarter.

