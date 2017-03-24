Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Altra Industrial's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery General Industrial industry. The company also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 results. Quarterly earnings as well as revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stellar performance was driven by robust sales volume, greater operational efficacy and favorable pricing conditions. The company holds solid potential for organic and inorganic growth over the long run. In addition, the Stromag acquisition will start yielding earnings benefits in 2017. Moreover, the company has been progressing well on its restructuring and cost-saving strategies. Rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks remain a priority for the company. However, it is exposed to risks arising from stiff competition, high costs, and forex woes.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion Corp to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) remained flat at $37.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Altra Industrial Motion Corp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/altra-industrial-motion-corp-aimc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $46,635.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the third quarter valued at $242,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.