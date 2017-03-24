Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,132,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,309,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,529,000 after buying an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. The firm’s market cap is $204.21 billion. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.43 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/altavista-wealth-management-inc-raises-position-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.