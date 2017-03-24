Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 839.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $874.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $847.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $906.58 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Aegis assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $965.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

