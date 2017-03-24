Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,302,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $134,941,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 839.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $874.42. The company has a market cap of $580.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $847.40 and its 200 day moving average is $816.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $906.58 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

