Bank of America Corp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Thursday.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $909.92 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $965.12.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.060% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $839.149. 436,585 shares of the company traded hands. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $874.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $847.40 and a 200-day moving average of $816.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.102 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alphabet-inc-googl-receives-buy-rating-from-bank-of-america-corp.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.