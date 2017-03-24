Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Raised by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,145,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alphabet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,471,000 after buying an additional 230,631 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 817.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $853.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $827.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $840.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.57.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,950.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $34,859.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,999.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

