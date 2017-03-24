Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $10,291,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 817.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $827.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $663.28 and a one year high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. The company earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Hilliard Lyons reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $865.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $880.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $849.50, for a total transaction of $3,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total value of $52,882,551.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

