Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Meru Capital Group LP

Meru Capital Group LP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.6% of Meru Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meru Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 817.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $663.28 and a one year high of $853.50. The company has a market cap of $565.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $827.51 and a 200 day moving average of $794.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The company earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.57.

In other Alphabet news, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total value of $52,882,551.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $849.50, for a total transaction of $3,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

