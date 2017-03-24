B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 18,960 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-ltd-aosl-receives-buy-rating-from-b-riley.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 807.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 322,135 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 137.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.