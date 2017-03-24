Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Almost Family worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 218.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 115.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 14.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 47.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72. Almost Family Inc has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company earned $153.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Almost Family Inc will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Steven B. Bing sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $151,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,474 shares in the company, valued at $642,935.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Todd Lyles sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $499,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).

