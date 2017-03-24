Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 1,800 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,727,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,203,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,494.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 870,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,038,000 after buying an additional 815,936 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,753,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,200,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,075,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 132.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/almanack-investment-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-1800-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.27.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,399.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 23,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $3,097,979.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,958. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.