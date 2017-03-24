Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) SVP Brian Farley Sells 15,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) SVP Brian Farley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,723.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded up 3.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,132 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,999,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

