Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) opened at 11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock’s market cap is $2.10 billion.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,867,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 138,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,859,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 740,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 191.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 521,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 342,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 841,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

