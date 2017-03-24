Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) opened at 11.61 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.10 billion.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,999,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 13,268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 2,781,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,840,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4,223.2% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 2,240,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 2,188,757 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,875.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 948,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,275,000 after buying an additional 900,286 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

