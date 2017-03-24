Allianz Asset Management AG Purchases New Position in Almost Family Inc (AFAM)

Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.14% of Almost Family at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almost Family by 115.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Almost Family by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Almost Family by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Almost Family by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 47.75 on Friday. Almost Family Inc has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $485.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business earned $153.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Almost Family Inc will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, insider P Todd Lyles sold 11,300 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $499,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Bing sold 3,400 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $151,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).

