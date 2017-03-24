Allianz Asset Management AG Invests $556,000 in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL)

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 232.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 982,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 687,331 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 29.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) opened at 7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

