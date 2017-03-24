Allianz Asset Management AG Has $654,000 Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.26% of Ardmore Shipping Corp worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 4,329.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Scoria Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 280.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) opened at 7.40 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $248.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company earned $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Ardmore Shipping Corp had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ABN Amro upgraded Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ardmore Shipping Corp Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

