Allianz Asset Management AG cut its stake in Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.34% of Real Industry worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Real Industry by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Real Industry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Real Industry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Real Industry by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Real Industry during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) opened at 3.10 on Friday. Real Industry Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $89.25 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management AG Has $616,000 Stake in Real Industry Inc (RELY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/allianz-asset-management-ag-has-616000-stake-in-real-industry-inc-rely.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on RELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Industry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Real Industry in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Industry Company Profile

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Industry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Industry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.