Allianz Asset Management AG Has $604,000 Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Allianz Asset Management AG continued to hold its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 19.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 909.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) opened at 78.75 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is an energy and chemical company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company’s segments include exploration and production segment, refining segment, marketing and distribution segment, chemicals segment, and corporate and others.

