Allianz Asset Management AG Decreases Position in TransAlta Co. (TAC)

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TransAlta by 20,444.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,295,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,289,400 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 341.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 917,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 421.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.74.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

