Allianz Asset Management AG Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) opened at 71.99 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The company earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post ($7.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

In related news, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,730. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

